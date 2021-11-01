Celebration of “Destination Northeast India” by the National Museum, New Delhi commences on 1st November with colourful cultural performances

New Delhi : As part of the celebrations of #AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav to commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glory of its people’s culture and achievements, the National Museum, New Delhi is celebrating the rich heritage of North East India, under the Ministry of DoNER& NEC’s initiative titled #DestinatioNorthEastIndia.The celebration commenced today is on 1st November, 2021 and will continue till 7th November 2021.

The celebration of the weeklong programme was inaugurated at National Museum Auditorium by Shri ParthSarthi Sen Sharma, Director General, National Museum & Additional Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India by lighting of lamp in the presence of Shri SubrataNath, Additional Director General, National Museum and other officers and Guests. Shri ParthaSarthi Sen Sharma addressed the gathering and said, “National museum has a rich collection representing the culturaldiversity of different ethnic groups of India, and a majority ofcollection comprises of artifacts representing the living heritageof the Northeast, India. I am aware that it was on such a short notice that my teammanaged to conceive this programme and coordinate with allresources persons from across the Northeast. So we commendand appreciate the efforts of all cultural groups present here.Such collaborations enable Museums and communities toconnect. Communities being the true representatives of thematerial culture present in any museum, it becomes theresponsibility of museum curators to develop avenues forcommunities to Engage with museum objects”. Shri SubrataNath,ADG, National Museum highlighted about the Greenery and rich Cultures of North-east including folk dances.

After the inaugural programme, there were 03 Cultural Performances before Lunch break which include Satriya Dance by Agragami Dance and Cine art team; Lion Dance of Sikkim by Artists from Agragami Dance and Cine art team and Manipuri Kamba Thoibi dance by PanthoibiJagoiMarup. After Lunch, the performances included Folk dance by Naga Tangkhul; Lion Dance of Sikkim by Artists from Agragami Dance and Cine art team and Bihu dance by Agragami Dance and Cine art team. The Audiences appreciated the colourful dances of North-East performed by the artists (Photos illustrated).

The Cultural performances of tomorrow include: BasantaRaasa, Bamboo Dance and Nepali dance of Sikkim in forenoon session and Goalparia folk song, Bamboo Dance and BasantaRaasa in afternoon session.