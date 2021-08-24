Celebration of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” at KIOCL, Ministry of Steel

New Delhi: Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd. (KIOCL), a Govt. of India enterprise, Ministry of Steel headquartered at Bengaluru has been celebrating “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” with vigour and zeal . The celebrations of 75 years of India’ s independence will continue till August 15, 2023.

CMD, Shri S. K. Gorai, addressed the employees through video conferencing and expressed that this Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Modi’s vision of activating India that should be fuelled by the spirit of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

On the celebration of AKAM, mass singing of National Anthem was also organized, wherein all employees participated with great enthusiasm.

At KIOCL Township, Mangaluru, a drawing competition and singing of patriotic songs for school children were also organized.