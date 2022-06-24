Celebration of 8th International Day of Yoga at HPCL

New Delhi :International Day of Yoga (IDY), is celebrated annually on 21 June every year since its inception in 2015. The 8th edition of IDY was organized in India and across the globe on the theme of ‘Yoga for Humanity’ which was led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi from Mysuru Palace, Mysuru in Karnataka.

This year’s IDY held significance as it marked 75th year of India’s independence and hence, Union Ministers and dignitaries joined the celebrations from 75 Iconic Locations of the Country. Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri took part in in the program from Red fort complex New Delhi.

HPCL’s Chairman & Managing Director, Director Refineries and Director Finance (addl. Charge Director-HR), led HPCL’s observation of IDY by joining the celebrations from HP Housing Colony and performing Common Yoga Protocol along with Hon’ble Prime Minister. The IDY observation is based on a harmonious mass yoga demonstration of a custom-made 45-minute protocol namely, Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). Senior officials from Corporate Headquarters, Marketing Headquarters and locations across the Country also joined the celebrations by performing mass Yoga sessions.

This year, the major attraction of the IDY observation was the ‘Guardian Ring’, whereby the yoga celebrations happened across the world was relayed throughout the Yoga Day. ‘The Guardian Ring’ underlines ‘One Sun, One earth’ concept and showcases the unifying power of Yoga.

