Celebration of 60 years of Customs Act, 1962 held at Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Celebrations of 60 years of Customs Act, 1962 was organised by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar in the Institute of Life Sciences Auditorium, Nalco Square, Bhubaneswar on 05th December 2022. The event was inaugurated with Lighting of Lamps followed by SARASWATI Bandana. Shri Madhab Mishra,Commissioner of Customs welcomed all the dignitaries to the stage. Shri Roop Narayan Sunker,General Manager, East Coast Railway Bhubaneswar was the Chief Guest and Shri Suvendu Kumar Swain, Chief Post Master General, Bhubaneswar along with Shri S.K. Priyadarsi, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar, were the guest of honour. Shri Bijoy Kumar Kar, Chief Commissioner, GST, Central Excise &Customs, Bhubaneswar, was the Chief host and guided the entire event.

Shri Madhab Mishra, Commissioner Of Customs (Preventive) Bhubaneswar, welcomed the dignitaries and wished everyone on successful completion of 60 years of the Customs Act, 1962. He also highlighted the initiatives taken by the department for Ease of Doing Business and Trade Facilitation in line with the guidelines of WTO (World Trade Organisation) spread across all the stake holders and benefactors of the entire eco-system and to further consolidate international relation. He also spoke about the thrust on enhancing trade facilitation and the role of other stakeholders including participating government agencies. He also expressed confidence that with concerted efforts of the Department, India would further improve its position in trade facilitations. He also exhorted the officers to keep upgrading their skill sets to meet emerging challenges in cross-border trade.

The Chief Commissioner of GST & Central Excise Bhubaneswar, Shri Bijoy Kumar Kar, also addressed the audience about the role of Customs in securing the international borders and lauded the service rendered by Customs officers in every corner of the country. He said that Indian Customs has risen to the challenge of effectively manning land, sea, and air economic frontiers of the country with the objective of furthering legitimate trade across borders and deterring economic offenders.

Awards were presented to the students who participated and excelled in an Essay competition organised by Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate Bhubaneswar in Utkal University on 3rd December 2022. Further, 10 NCC Cadets were felicitated for distinguished achievements.

Shri Gopal Krishna Pati, Additional Commissioner, GST Central Excise and Customs Bhubaneswar, delivered the Vote of Thanks. This event set off the week-long celebration of 60 years of Customs Act,1962 at various Customs Formations of the Country.