Celebrating National Handloom Day at NIFT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), ministry of Textiles, Govt. Of India Bhubaneswar proudly celebrated National Handloom Day, an occasion that honours the rich heritage of Indian handloom and its contribution to the nation’s socio-economic development. This day marks the launch of the Swadeshi Movement in 1905, promoting indigenous textiles and encouraging self-reliance.

The event commenced with a warm welcome to our esteemed guests, followed by the ceremonial lamp lighting and Saraswati Vandana. Distinguished guests for the evening included Padmashree and Padma Vibhushan awardee Sri Sudarshan Sahoo as the Chief Guest, and Padmashree awardee Sri Binod Maharana as the Guest of Honour.

One of the highlights of the event was the inaugural speech by our Director Mr. Rajesh Kumar Jha, who emphasised the institute’s commitment to preserving and promoting the handloom sector. This was followed by an inspiring address by the Chief Guest, Sri Sudarshan Sahoo, who shared his insights on the significance of handloom in Indian culture.Shri Binod Maharana left no stone unturned by presenting his eclectic speech on the various handlooms of Odisha.

The event also featured a grand fashion show, judged by an eminent jury comprising Mr. Artaranjan Mohapatra, Marketing Manager at Boyanika, Mr. Vikash Kumar Shroff, Deputy Director, Weavers Service Center Bhubaneswar and Prof.Dr. Satya Sankar Banerjee from the London College of Fashion. The jury members were felicitated by the Chief Guest, acknowledging their contributions to the fashion and handloom industries.

As part of the celebration, an informative session on the importance of handloom and the reasons behind celebrating National Handloom Day was conducted.

The fashion show showcased the creativity and innovation of around 26 students and 35 faculty members across all departpents, and the very able Director of this campus Shri Rajesh Kumar Jha. This show highlighted the versatility and beauty of handloom textiles in modern fashion.this show not only showcased the talent within the students but also highlighted the endless possibilities of handloom as a research arena for the Academicians here.

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks by the Cluster initiatives Coordinator (CIC), of the campus Ms. Sobharani Lakra, Asst. Professor, FD by expressing her gratitude to all the guests, participants, and organisers for their contributions to make this celebration a grand success.