Celebrating Mithun Da’s journey of hope, perseverance and pursuit of dream to reach the pinnacle of Indian Cinema

Legendary actor Mr. Mithun Chakraborty will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2022. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Railways and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the award today in recognition of his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema. The Minister conveyed immense joy and pride in honouring one of the most cherished and iconic figures in the film industry who is known for his versatile performances and charismatic screen presence.

Remarkable journey of Mithun Da

Mithun Chakraborty, also known as Mithun Da, is an iconic Indian actor, producer, and politician, recognized for his versatile roles and distinctive dancing style. He has taken on a diverse range of roles in his movies, showcasing action-packed characters to poignant dramatic performances.

The Minister stated that Mithun Chakraborty’s journey from a young man with humble beginnings to a celebrated film icon, embodies the spirit of hope and perseverance, proving that with passion and dedication, one can achieve even the most ambitious dreams. His dedication and hard work have made him a role model for aspiring actors and artists.

Born Gourang Chakraborty on June 16, 1950, in Kolkata, West Bengal, he earned the National Film Award for Best Actor in his very first film, “Mrigayaa” (1976). An alumnus of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Mithun Chakraborty honed his craft and laid the foundation for his illustrious career in cinema.

His portrayal of a Santhal rebel in the Mrinal Sen’s film earned him the national accolade. Mithun gained significant popularity in the 1980s with his role in “Disco Dancer” (1982), a film that became a major success both in India and internationally, establishing him as a dancing sensation. He became a household name with his iconic role in Disco Dancer (1982), a film that not only showcased his exceptional dancing skills but also popularized disco music in Indian cinema. His performance in Agneepath also won him the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1990.

Later, he won two more National Film Awards for his roles in Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998). Over his extensive career, Mithun has acted in more than 350 films across various Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, and Telugu. He is known for his diverse performances, ranging from action to drama and comedy, and has won several awards, including three National Film Awards for Best Actor.

Dual legacy of Mithun Da

The Union Minister emphasized that Mithun Da is not only celebrated for his cinematic achievements but also for his dedication to social causes. He has been actively involved in various charitable initiatives aimed at education, healthcare, and supporting underprivileged communities, reflecting his commitment to giving back to society. He has also served as a Member of Parliament, demonstrating his commitment to public service and governance.

In a career spanning nearly five decades, Mithun Chakraborty has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, recognizing his significant contributions to Indian cinema. He was recently conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award also for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. With a filmography that includes classics such as “Disco Dancer,” and “Ghar Ek Mandir,” he has not only entertained millions but has also shaped the landscape of Bollywood and regional cinema. His influence extends beyond the silver screen, as he continues to inspire generations through his work in film and philanthropy.

The award will be presented during the 70th National Film awards ceremony scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 8th October 2024. The following members were part of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee:

Ms. Asha Parekh Ms. Khushbu Sundar Mr. Vipul Amrutlal Shah

The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award not only recognizes Mithun Chakraborty’s artistic prowess but also his enduring legacy as a compassionate and dedicated individual who has made a difference in the lives of many.