Celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month HCG Cancer Centre Bengaluru Hosts Pink Women’s Bikeathon 2024, Uniting Women Bikers in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

– Community Gathers in Support of Early Detection and Screening with 180 Women Riders Leading the Charge

Bengaluru : In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, HCG Cancer Centre Bengaluru successfully hosted the ‘Pink Women’s Bikeathon 2024,’ a 10-kilometer all women bike rally aimed at raising awareness for breast cancer prevention. The rally witnessed the participation of 180 women riders, who took to the roads on superbikes to promote the importance of early detection, screening, and overall well-being. The event was flagged off in the presence of Ms. Manisha Kumar, Chief Operating Officer Karnataka, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited, Dr Roshni Dasgupta, Medical Oncologist and Dr Mahesh Bandemegal, Surgical Oncologist.

The Ride began at 7:00 AM, starting from HCG Cancer Centre on K.R. Road, and followed a scenic route through key Bangalore landmarks such as M.G. Road, Trinity Circle, and Vidhana Soudha, before returning to the starting point. Before the Ride, participants engaged in a vibrant pre-event session, including a Zumba activity and a flash mob performance inspired by Michael Jackson’s “Dangerous” took place, with dancers holding placards boldly stating, “Beat It” symbolizing the fight against breast cancer and encouraging proactive screening. The event not only emphasized early detection but also created a visually powerful, designed to energize and inspire both participants and spectators. The event was further highlighted by a special felicitation ceremony, where two prominent local biking clubs—Mr Vaibhav from Biker Saviours Bengaluru and Bharath on Wheels—were honored for their commitment to promoting road safety and community engagement through biking.

Ms Manisha Kumar, Chief Operating Officer Karnataka, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited, said, “ The Pink Women’s Bikeathon 2024, an all-women bike rally was an incredible way to unite the community for an essential cause, in the spirit of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. At HCG Cancer Centre, we are committed to providing world-class diagnostic and treatment options for breast cancer, and initiatives like this rally help us engage with the community, raise awareness, and empower individuals, especially women, to take proactive steps in their health journey. We are particularly proud of the strong participation from women riders, who are playing a crucial role in this fight against breast cancer. The Pink Women’s Bikeathon 2024 was a memorable and impactful event that united biking enthusiasts, health professionals, and the community, all in the name of promoting breast cancer awareness and encouraging healthy lifestyle choices.”

Dr Roshni Dasgupta, Medical Oncologist, HCG Cancer Centre, KR Road, Bangalore, said, “Breast cancer affects millions of women, but it is also one of the most preventable forms of cancer through early detection and regular screenings. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Pink Women’s Bikeathon 2024 was an empowering initiative to raise awareness, and at HCG Cancer Centre, we are committed to providing state-of-the-art care and support for every patient. This rally was more than just a ride—it was a powerful message to the community that together, we can fight breast cancer. The participation of so many women riders today is a testament to the strength and resilience of women in the fight against this disease. By coming together, we inspire each other to take proactive steps in safeguarding our health, and this event is a reminder that early detection truly saves lives.”

Dr Mahesh Bandemegal, Surgical Oncologist, HCG Cancer Centre, KR Road, Bangalore said “As we observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month, events like the Pink Women’s Bikeathon 2024 serve as a crucial platform to raise awareness and to inspire action. Breast cancer is a disease, when detected early, can often be treated effectively. Today’s rally was more than just a show of strength and solidarity it was a powerful reminder that each one of us has the ability to take charge of our health. The participation of these remarkable women riders today was a symbol of empowerment, showing that together, we can break the barriers of fear and stigma surrounding breast cancer. At HCG Cancer Centre, we are committed to providing personalized care and state-of-the-art treatment, but it is the proactive steps of individuals like regular screenings and self-exams that truly make a difference. Together, we can ensure that no woman faces breast cancer alone.”