Celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohtsav’ NHAI to Organize a Nation-wide Plantation Drive

New Delhi : Under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, NHAI plans to organize a nation-wide plantation drive on 17th July 2022. The objective is to attempt plantation of about one lakh saplings across the country on a single day. NHAI Regional Offices have identified 100 sites for the plantations that are located along the National Highways, at NHAI land parcels and Toll Plazas. NHAI’s aim is to achieve 75 lakh plantations till 15th August 2022 to mark the Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari, senior officials from the ministry and NHAI will participate in the plantation drive. Spreading the message of environment sustainability, the drive will see participation from public representatives, local people of civil society, NGOs and college students. The women Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Andhra Pradesh will also be involved for plantation and maintenance of the saplings.

NHAI has been organizing plantation drives from time to time to develop eco-friendly National Highways. The vision is to saturate plantations along the National Highways collectively by involving concessionaires, State Government agencies, private plantation agencies Women SHGs through State Rural Livelihood Missions (SRLMs) and Forest & Horticulture experts.