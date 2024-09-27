Celebrate World Tourism Day with Akasa Air’s Exclusive Offer on International Travel!

New Delhi: To celebrate World Tourism Day, Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing airline, today announced an exclusive sale, offering customers a chance to book their international air travel at attractive fares. Travellers can enjoy up to 20% discount on ‘Saver’ and ‘FLEXI’ fares across all destinations on the airline’s international network using the promo code ‘TRAVEL20’ upon booking through Akasa Air’s website – www.akasaair.com and mobile app.

The World Tourism Day Sale is valid for bookings made between 27th September 2024 to 29th September 2024 with a minimum advance purchase of five days.

Akasa Air has introduced multiple quality products and differentiated services to ensure an inclusive, warm and comfortable flying experience. Its brand-new fleet provides ample legroom and enhanced comfort and comes with USB ports in a majority of aircraft, allowing passengers to charge their gadgets and devices on the go. Café Akasa, the airline’s onboard meal service offers an assortment of healthy and delectable meals, including festive menus and industry-first options such as Kombucha, to offer customers an indulgent gourmet experience in the skies. Pets on Akasa allows customers to travel with their pets in the cabin or to carry them in cargo, based on their weight. In addition, in an endeavour to make travel inclusive, Travelers can also choose to plan their travel with Akasa Holidays which offers customisable and all-inclusive holiday packages at affordable prices.

Akasa Air has introduced its safety instruction card and onboard menu card in Braille for persons with visual impairment. Akasa Air’s consistent on-time leadership, operational efficiencies and extremely positive customer feedback have made it a preferred carrier in India. Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has served over 11 million passengers and connects with 27 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Doha, Jeddah, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait.