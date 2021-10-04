Celebrate this Navratri with Sankalp – traditional jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers

Ahmedabad : Gearing up for the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most-trusted and leading jewellery brands, has today announced the launch of the Sankalp collection – a line of traditional Gujarati jewellery, delicately handcrafted with striking gemstones, vintage motifs and exquisite kundan karigari. The all-new Sankalp Collection is a tribute to Gujarat’s vivacious festivals, varied culture and vibrant people, with each of the pieces designed keeping in mind the preferences of the regional shoppers.

From finely crafted antique jewellery to ethnic kundan jewellery sets, each piece has been crafted with sheer magnificence, carrying intricate details resembling the cultural heritage of ‘Vibrant Gujarat’. With jewellery inspired from the pol architecture of Saurashtra to the signature Lippan art, from the detailing of Sadeli or wood carving to the geometric genius of Soof embroidery, the new Sankalp Collection pays homage to the State’s fascinating craftsmanship. Each jewellery piece in this collection is loaded with cultural and traditional symbolism that shares a glittery glimpse of Gujarat. Staying true to the diverse culture and design aesthetics of the region, the new collection has been crafted keeping in mind the preferences of the modern, ambitious and independent woman of today by bringing together tradition and modernity.

Talking about the launch of the Sankalp Collection, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “Gujarat has been an extremely promising market for Kalyan Jewellers and we have been gaining significant market share in the state. We launched our first showroom outside South India in Ahmedabad, back in 2013, and our association with the state and customers here has only grown stronger, over the years. Following our hyperlocal product strategy, we aim to expand our product portfolio as well as address the changing jewellery preferences of our patrons in the state.

He added, “This year, we celebrate the auspicious occasion of Navratri by bringing an all-new offering for our patrons. The traditional jewellery line, Sankalp encompasses timeless designs that embrace traditions with a hint of contemporariness. We believe this line of traditional jewellery will serve as both beautiful adornment as well as a symbol of prosperity and hope.”

Speaking at the collection launch event, Kalyan Jewellers’ regional brand ambassador for Gujarat, Kinjal Rajpriya said, “I am extremely delighted to launch the traditional jewellery line Sankalp, truly captures the essence of Gujarati culture through exquisite designs. For me, ethnic heritage jewellery is a work of flawless finesse, sheer elegance with attention to detail, and these skilfully crafted pieces are a perfect example of this. From the traditional lightweight damini to heavyweight kaddas, the collection comprises stylish heirloom pieces for the women of today. I am confident customers will truly love the jewellery designs from this new collection.”

To promote the Sankalp Collection, Kalyan Jewellers has also launched its Navratri campaign with its digital ad featuring regional brand ambassador, Kinjal Rajpriya. The ad captures the cultural and traditional symbolism that is practised on the occasion of Navratri every year. To check out the Navratri campaign ad by Kalyan Jewellers, click here.

In a bid to make this festive season shine brighter for customers, Kalyan Jewellers has announced its Navratri offers, which includes up to 25% cashback on VA for gold jewellery, with VA starting as low as Rs 199/-. On diamond jewellery up to 25% cashback and on precious stone/ uncut jewellery up to 20% cashback will be applicable on stone charges. Customers can also avail gold rate protection by paying 10% advance on their intended purchase value. These offers are valid until 30th November, 2021* at Kalyan Jewellers showrooms across India.

The all-new Sankalp will complement Kalyan Jewellers’ existing collections, which include Muhurat, the bridal jewellery line curated from across India along with popular house brands such as Tejasvi (Polki jewellery), Mudhra (handcrafted antique jewellery), Nimah (Temple jewellery) and Rang (precious stones jewellery). The company’s product designs also include a varied range of diamond jewellery as part of Glo (dancing diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire like diamond jewellery), Anokhi (uncut diamonds), Apoorva (diamonds for special occasions), Antara (wedding diamonds) and Hera (daily wear diamonds) collections.

Kalyan Jewellers draws from a product portfolio of over one lakh contemporary and traditional designs and offers selections for everyday as well as bridal wear and festive occasions at 148 showrooms in India and Middle East.

Customers can also avail the benefits of Kalyan’s 4-Level Assurance Certification on gold jewellery. While jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers goes through multiple purity tests and are all BIS hallmarked, the 4-level assurance certificate promises customers payment on the value of purity mentioned in the invoice during exchange or resale. The certification also ensures free lifetime maintenance of ornaments at any Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom in the country.