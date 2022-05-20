CEC/EC decide to voluntarily curtail perks & privileges available to them

New Delhi :After assuming the charge as the Chief Election Commissioner of India on 15th May 2022, Sh. Rajiv Kumar today held the first meeting of the Election Commission, along with the fellow Election Commissioner Sh. Anup Chandra Pandey.

Among other things, the Commission reviewed the perks and privileges available to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) including the income tax exemptions given to them on sumptuary allowance.

CEC and ECs draw salary perks and perquisites as per Section 3 of the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991. The CEC and ECs are currently entitled to:

i. A monthly sumptuary allowance of Rs.34000/- There is no income tax payable by the CEC and ECs on this allowance.

ii. Three Leave Travel Concessions in a year for self, spouse and dependent members of the family.

Commission felt the need of observing austerity in personal entitlements. The Commission unanimously decided that:

1. CEC and ECs will not take any income tax benefits presently given to them. It was decided to send the proposal to the Central Government for appropriate action.

2. Further, CEC and ECs will avail only one LTC in a year in place o