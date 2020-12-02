CEAT partners with Nissan for the launch of Nissan Magnite

New Delhi: CEAT Tyres, India’s leading tyre manufacturer, announced yet another association with Nissan for its newly launched SUV Magnite. CEAT will be supplying the SecuraDrive range of tyres for all models of the Nissan Magnite. The Magnite launch would happen for five models.

CEAT’s SecuraDrive tyres have been specially designed for the premium sedan segment and compact SUVs like the Nissan Magnite. The tyre performance has been validated by Nissan Japan. The asymmetrical tread pattern along with the solid outer blocks ensure precise vehicle control. The advanced silica polymer compound in the tyres provides low rolling resistance. The tyres also come with optimised tread patterns that helps in lowering tyre noise. The size of the tyre for the new launch is 195/60R16 SD 89V.

Mr. Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd said, “The compact SUV market is set to exponentially grow in India in the coming years and with SecuraDrives range, CEAT has best in class product offering in this segment. We are elated to announce our association with Nissan’s new SUV Magnite as the OE fitment partner.”

