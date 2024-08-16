CDSL IPF conducts Investment Awareness Program in Paratara educating students & faculty members to be Atmanirbhar Niveshak

Angul, August 16, 2024: CDSL Investor Protection Fund (CDSL IPF) organized an investment awareness program for students & faculty members in Paratara, Angul district in Odisha.

The initiative was organized in Government Polytechnic College, Karadagadia, Paratara.

The program focused on promoting financial literacy and empowered investors to make informed decisions regarding their investments in capital markets, while also delving into the core principles of investing.

The program was conducted in Odia, where the speakers simplified investment concepts for students & faculty members, covering topics like basics of investments and the functioning of depositories.

As investor education plays a key role in achieving financial inclusion in the capital markets, CDSL IPF aims to provide investors with the knowledge and skills they need to navigate the complexities of the capital markets with confidence and be an #AtmanirbharNiveshak.

Committed to spreading financial literacy, CDSL IPF will continue to deliver more investor awareness programs nationwide this year.