CDS Gen Anil Chauhan inaugurates the 2nd Edition of Indian Military Heritage Festival

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan inaugurated the 2nd edition of the annual Indian Military Heritage Festival (IMHF) in New Delhi today. The two-day festival being held on November 08-09, 2024 aims to engage global and Indian think tanks, corporations, public and private sector undertakings, non-profits, academicians, and research scholars focusing on India’s national security, foreign policy, military history and military heritage.

CDS also launched Project ‘Shaurya Gatha’, an initiative of the Department of Military Affairs and the USI of India, which aims to conserve and promote India’s military heritage through education and tourism.

Gen Chauhan also released prominent publications on military topics including Because of this: A History of the Indo-Pak Air War December 1971 by Air Marshal Vikram Singh (Retd); Valour and Honour – a joint publication of the Indian Army and USI of India; and War-wounded, Disabled Soldiers, And Cadets – a joint publication of USI and War Wounded Federation.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) arranged a photo exhibition highlighting its journey and achievements in contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat through innovations in defence research. NCC Cadets from across the Delhi NCR area participated in the event. Informative stalls from the three Services were set up showcasing their roles and the various opportunities available for aspiring youth.

Despite India’s long and rich military history and strategic culture, much of the general public remains unaware of the various facets of the nation’s military heritage and security concerns. The Indian Military Heritage Festival seeks to bridge this gap in national discourse and the nation’s cultural calendar. It aims to enhance understanding of India’s military traditions, contemporary security and strategy issues, and efforts to achieve self-reliance in military capability through the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.