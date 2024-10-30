CDS Gen Anil Chauhan embarks on an official visit to Algeria

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan will embark on an official visit to Algeria from 31st October to 4th November 2024, reflecting the deepening ties between India and Algeria in the realm of defence cooperation. This visit underscores the growing engagement between the two nations, which share a commitment towards strengthening diplomatic and military cooperation.

During his visit, Gen Chauhan is scheduled to call on the General of Army Said Chanegriha, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, and engage in wide-ranging discussions with senior officials from the Ministry of National Defence (MoND) of Algeria. The discussions would focus on enhancing military cooperation, with emphasis on securing strategic interests, capacity building, training, technology exchange and ‘Make In India’ initiatives. In a significant step, the Chief of Defence Staff will also be signing a Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation, reaffirming the military collaboration between both nations.

A key highlight of the visit will be the Military Parade and Ceremony commemorating Algeria’s 70th Anniversary of the Glorious revolution of 01 Nov 1954, where General Chauhan has been invited as the Guest of Honour. In furtherance to India’s commitment to professional military training and education, the CDS is set to visit the prestigious Higher War School in Algeria, a premier institution known for training Algeria’s military leadership, where he will address senior officers.

This visit is expected to elevate the defence partnership between India and Algeria, and foster mutual trust and understanding. The visit follows in close steps with the recently concluded visit of the President of India to Algeria, eralier in October 2024.