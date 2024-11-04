CDS Gen Anil Chauhan concludes his four day visit to Algeria

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan led a high-ranking Indian military delegation on an official visit to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria from 31 Oct – 03 Nov 2024. The visit was part of a broader endeavour to strengthen India-Algeria relations which have seen increasing cooperation in recent years, particularly in the areas of trade, education, technology and defence.

In a significant step, Gen Anil Chauhan and his counterpart, General of Army Said Chanegriha, Chief of Staff of Algerian People’s National Army signed a milestone Memorandum in Defence cooperation between India and Algeria. This Memorandum represents not only a step forward in bilateral military cooperation but also lays down the foundation for long-term collaboration across a variety of sectors.

The CDS complimented General Said Chanegriha, on the high standards of the military parade and commemorative events of 01 Nov 2024, marking the 70th Anniversary of Algeria’s Glorious Revolution, a pivotal moment in Algeria’s history.

Gen Chauhan interacted with the Director of the Higher War College and addressed senior officers of the of the People’s National Army. He underscored the shared history of both nations, fostering a bond based on similar values and principles. CDS highlighted the dividends of geography of both Algeria and India in their global aspirations, stating, “the core strategic outlook of a nation is shaped by its geography and historical experience”.

CDS called for peaceful resolution of global conflicts. He said, “India always supports peaceful resolution to global conflicts. India has re-established its Defence Wing in Algeria and welcomes the re-opening of Defence Wing of Algeria in India”.

Giving an overview of India’s National Security Strategy, CDS said, “In today’s complex geopolitical construct, India understands her responsibilities and desires to engage as a ‘Vishwa-Bandhu’ – a reliable partner for the world”. He highlighted the agreement in the field of space sciences and the major strides taken by India in technology development.

Gen Chauhan added that the Indian Armed Forces are undergoing transformation and are ready to share their experiences with the People’s National Army of Algeria. He emphasised upon India’s increasing defence production capability under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make for the World’ programmes.

India and Algeria share a commitment to self-determination, respect for sovereignty, and mutual support in multilateral domains. As regional leaders in South Asia and North Africa, both countries bring unique strategic advantages to the partnership, contributing to a more balanced and multipolar global order. The high level visit complements the recently concluded visit by the President of India to Algeria, underscoring the strong political will on both sides to deepen diplomatic, military and strategic cooperation.