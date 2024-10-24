CDS Calls for Fusion and Synergy in Defence Sector to Build a ‘Sashakt, Surakshit & Viksit’ India

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan virtually inaugurated a two-day National Conference on Technology Management (TECHMA 2024) on October 24, 2024. Themed ‘Technology Management in Defence Sector for Vision India @2047’, the conference has been organised by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) at the Institute of Technology Management, Mussoorie. It aims to align the country’s defence technologies with the national objective of becoming self-reliant by 2047.

In his address, the Chief of Defence Staff urged the industry, R&D organisations and the Services to embrace fusion & synergy in order to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence and make India a ‘Sashakt, Surakshit & Viksit Bharat’. Stressing on the need to change the mindset to keep pace with the evolving times, he called for coming up with innovative & unique ideas which can prove to be advantageous to the Armed Forces, and in turn the nation.

The conference began with a roundtable discussion on ‘Harnessing Futuristic Technologies and Strengthening Indigenous Capabilities for Vision India @ 2047’. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat attended the inaugural function as Guest of Honor. The themes of TECHMA-2024 are futuristic defence technologies, technology management with strategic vision for 2047, project management excellence in defence & value engineering and commercialisation.

The insights gained from TECHMA-2024 are expected to strengthen India’s indigenous R&D ecosystem, identify multidisciplinary research areas, improve project management processes & develop solutions for future defence technologies to overcome technical, logistical, and implementation challenges, ensuring India becomes a global leader by 2047.