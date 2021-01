Bhubaneswar: Chilika Development Authority is going to conduct the Fourth Annual Flora and Fauna Survey in Chilika Lagoon on 15th January 2021, to assess the Bio-diversity of the Lagoon eco-system. Total 100 technical personnel will be engaged for the enumeration. All Boat Owners Associations and also PFCSs Members were requested not to ply the boats from 6 A.M. to 12 Noon. So, visitors are requested not to visit Chilika during this period.

Related

comments