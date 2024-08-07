CCRUM organises webinar on quality standards for healthcare delivery system in Unani Medicine

Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Ministry of Ayush, Government of India in collaboration with National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) is organizing webinar on Quality standards for healthcare delivery system in Unani Medicine and digital initiatives of CCRUM & Launch of Studentship programme in Unani Research (SPUR) to promote interest and aptitude for research among undergraduates of Unani Medicine during 7-8 August, 2024.

The webinar will highlight the importance of standards and various accreditation and certification processes for quality healthcare and various digital initiatives undertaken by CCRUM. Nearly 200 participants from 50 Unani Academia and Council participated.

Dr. N. Zaheer Ahmed, Director General, CCRUM delivered the welcome and introductory address. Vaidya Jayant Devpujari, President, NCISM launched the Scholarship Programme in Unani Research (SPUR) and delivered the inaugural address. Dr. K. Jagannathan, President, NCISM (BUSS) will deliver the valedictory address on August 8, 2024.