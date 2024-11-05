CCI Grants Approval for Ruby Asia Holdings and Singtel Interactive’s Acquisition of STT GDC Shares

The Competition Commission of India has approved acquisition of shares of STT GDC Pte. Ltd by Ruby Asia Holdings II Pte. Ltd. and Singtel Interactive Pte. Ltd. subject to compliance of certain voluntary commitments submitted by the parties.

The proposed transaction involves the acquisition of certain shareholding in STT GDC Pte. Ltd. (STT GDC) by Ruby Asia Holdings II Pte. Ltd. (Ruby Asia) and Singtel Interactive Pte. Ltd. (Singtel).

Ruby is a special purpose vehicle indirectly wholly owned by investment funds, vehicles, and/or accounts advised and managed by various subsidiaries of KKR & Co. Inc.

Singtel is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel Telecommunications Limited, a public listed company incorporated in Singapore. The Singtel group is an Asian communications technology group, operating connectivity, digital infrastructure and digital businesses, and has presence in Asia, Australia and Africa.

STT GDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd, a Singapore-headquartered group active in communications and media, data centres and infrastructure technologies businesses globally. STT GDC is a data centre provider with a global platform, operating across Singapore, the UK, Germany, India, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam. STT GDC is present in India through its indirect subsidiary STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited (STT GDC India). STT GDC India provides data centre colocation services across several metropolitan areas in India.