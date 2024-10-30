CCI approves the acquisition of additional share capital of Agilus Diagnostics Limited (Agilus) by Fortis Healthcare Limited (FHL)

The Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of additional share capital of Agilus Diagnostics Limited (Agilus) by Fortis Healthcare Limited (FHL)

The Proposed Combination involves the acquisition of an additional 31.52% share capital of Agilus by FHL. Post the Proposed Combination, the shareholding of FHL in Agilus will increase from 57.68% to 89.2%.

FHL is primarily engaged in providing integrated healthcare delivery services such as medicare, healthcare, diagnostics and its businesses include managing and operating a network of multi-specialty hospitals and providing preventive healthcare and diagnostics services. The diagnostics services business of FHL is being undertaken primarily through Agilus.

Agilus is, inter alia, engaged in establishing, managing, maintaining clinical reference laboratories and other laboratories for providing testing and diagnostic services. It offers a range of routine and specialized diagnostics tests as well as wellness packages that cover an extensive range of specialties. It also offers a wide range of corporate wellness services and preventive care health packages comprising several pathology and radiology tests including home collection services.