CCI Approves Patanjali Foods’ Acquisition of Home and Personal Care Division from Patanjali Ayurved

Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of Home and Personal Care (HPC) division of Patanjali Ayurved Limited (PAL) by Patanjali Foods Limited (PFL). The proposed Combination involves the acquisition of PAL’s HPC business division (non-food business) by PFL.

PFL is engaged in processing of oilseeds, refining of crude oil for edible use, production of oil meal, food products from soya and value-added products from downstream and upstream processing. It is also engaged in the business of fast-moving consumer goods, fast moving health goods comprising mainly of food, biscuits and nutraceutical products and engaged in generation of power from wind energy and trading in various products.

PAL is engaged in in the business of manufacturing, trading, packing and labelling of ayurvedic medicines (by way of herbo mineral preparations, combining herbs and minerals); HPC items; dairy items and bulk trading of rice, etc. Their offering includes a wide range of ayurvedic products, personal care items and health supplements.

HPC division is engaged in business that encompasses the products under haircare, skincare, dental care and home care segment.