CCI Approves Merger of Diliigent Power into DB Power and Reorganization of Decore Thermal Power

The Competition Commission of India has approved the proposed combination inter alia envisaging the merger of Diliigent Power into DB Power, and the reorganization of Decore Thermal Power pursuant to the buyback

The proposed combination inter alia envisages the merger of Diliigent Power Private Limited (DPPL) into its wholly owned subsidiary viz., DB Power Limited (DBPL), and the reorganization of Decore Thermal Power Private Limited (DTPPL) pursuant to the buyback of certain securities.

DPPL is the holding company of DBPL. DBPL has set up a coal-based power plant, with an installed capacity of 1200 megawatts, in the state of Chhattisgarh.

DTPPL is primarily a holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary DB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Limited, which presently only holds certain land in Singrauli District, Madhya Pradesh.