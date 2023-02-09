CCI approves internal restructuring involving certain subsidiaries of Keimed Private Limited

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves the internal restructuring involving certain subsidiaries of Keimed Private Limited under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.

Keimed

Keimed was incorporated in 2000 and, along with its subsidiary companies, is engaged primarily in the business of wholesale sale and distribution of pharmaceutical products/drugs, healthcare and wellness products, medical consumables, surgical / hospital consumables across India. Presently, Keimed has 44 subsidiaries in India and does not have any overseas operations.

The subsidiaries of Keimed involved in aforesaid internal restructuring include Palepu Pharma Private Limited, Medihauxe International Private Limited, Shree Amman Pharma Private Limited, ShanBalaji Pharma Private Limited, Vardhman Pharma Distributors Private Limited, Lucky Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, Meher Distributors Private Limited, New Amar Agencies Private Limited, Neelkanth Drugs Private Limited, Lifeline Pharmaceutical Private Limited, Medihauxe Pharma Private Limited, Vasu Agencies Hyd Private Limited, Vasu Pharma Distributors Hyd Private Limited, Vasu Vaccines & Speciality Drugs Private Limited, Venkatasai Agencies Hyd Private Limited, Dhruvi Pharma Private Limited, ATC Pharma Private Limited, Singla Medicos Pharma Private Limited and Adeline Pharma Private Limited.

Detailed order of the CCI will follow.