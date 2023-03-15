The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of sole control of Meritor by Cummins. The combination consisted of the acquisition of sole control of Meritor, Inc. by Cummins Inc.

Cummins, a stock corporation under USA, is said to be engaged in designs, manufactures, distribution and service of diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components.

Meritor, a stock corporation under USA, is said to be a supplier of axles, brakes, and other modules and components to OEMs and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors.

Detailed order of the CCI will follow.