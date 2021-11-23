CCI approves acquisition of minority stake in Delhivery byFedEx India and acquisition of certain operating assets of FedEx India and TNT India Private Limited by Delhivery

New Delhi : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of minority stake in Delhivery Limited (Delhivery) by FedEx Express Transportation and Supply Chain Services (India) Private Limited (FedEx India) and acquisition of certain operating assets of FedEx India and TNT India Private Limited (TNT) by Delhivery.

The proposed combination relates to the i) acquisition of minority stake in Delhivery by FedEx India and, ii) acquisition of operating assets of FedEx India and TNT by Delhivery. Apart from the above, the parties also propose to enter into certain interconnected and ancillary transactions.

FedEx India

FedEx India offers end-to-end logistics solutions in India under the FedEx brand, including express parcel deliveries, full and less-than truck load freight services, and warehousing and supply chain management/third party logistics services. FedEx India caters to B2B, B2C and C2C (Retail) customers and provides wide range of shipping solutions for all business needs.

Delhivery

Delhivery is engaged in the provision of logistics services in India. As part of its logistics services, Delhivery provides transportation, warehousing, freight services and supply chain management/third party logistics services to various customers. Delhivery’s logistics services are provided to enterprises and persons who operate across different business models and are present across the value chain (individuals, big brands, small and medium enterprises, e-commerce platforms etc.).

TNT

TNT India is part of the FedEx group and also provides logistics services inter alia in the form of express parcel deliveries, special services, and freight services.

Detailed order of the CCI will follow.