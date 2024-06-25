CCI approves acquisition of certain equity shares of Sneha Farms Private Limited by Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of certain equity shares of Sneha Farms Private Limited (Sneha Farms /Target) by Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui/Acquirer).

The proposed transaction relates to Mitsui’s proposed acquisition of certain equity shares of Sneha Farms by way of a combination of primary subscription and secondary purchase (Proposed Combination).

Mitsui is a general trading company with a highly diversified business and investment portfolio. It has offices and overseas trading affiliates in 61 countries and regions. It is listed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is engaged in various business areas including, mineral and metal resources, energy, infrastructure projects, mobility, chemicals, iron & steel products, food, food & retail management, wellness, IT & communication, and corporate development.

Sneha Farms is a private limited company, incorporated in 1994. It has two subsidiaries, namely Sneha Gold Proteins Private Limited and Singh Poultry Private Limited. Sneha Farms primarily operates within the poultry industry in India, covering a wide range of activities from poultry breeding to product distribution, including the maintenance of hatcheries, manufacturing of poultry feed and pre-mixes, processing of frozen and chilled chicken, production of ready-to-cook/ ready to eat/ marinated poultry products, etc. It is also engaged in the production of fish feed, pet food, etc.