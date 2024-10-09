CCI approves acquisition of 42.99% of the total paid up share capital of JM Financial Credit Solutions Limited by JM Financial Limited

Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved (i) acquisition of 42.99% of the total paid up share capital of JM Financial Credit Solutions Limited by JM Financial Limited, and (ii) acquisition of 71.79% of the total paid up share capital of JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Limited by JM Financial Credit Solutions Limited.

The Proposed Combination envisages two simultaneous acquisitions, i.e., (i) acquisition of 42.99% of the total paid up share capital of JM Financial Credit Solutions Limited (JMFCSL) by JM Financial Limited (JMFL), and (ii) acquisition of 71.79% of the total paid up share capital of JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (JMFARC) by JMFCSL.

JMFL is the operating cum holding company of the JM Financial Group (JMFL Group), that provides integrated and diversified financial services on its own and through its subsidiaries. It is a publicly listed company on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. JMFL’s primary business includes investment banking business, private equity fund management, along with undertaking operations of private wealth and portfolio management services.

JMFCSL, a subsidiary of JMFL, is a systemically important non-deposit taking Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) and is classified as an investment and credit company, categorized as middle layer NBFC, registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It is currently engaged in wholesale lending activities with primary focus on real estate financing and corporate financing.

JMFARC, a subsidiary of JMFL, is an asset reconstruction company, registered with the RBI, under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002. It is engaged in the business of acquisition of stressed assets from banks / financial institutions and implementing resolution strategies for the acquired assets.