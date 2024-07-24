CCI approves acquisition of 16.12% shareholding in Shriram GI Holdings Private Limited by Sanlam Emerging Markets (Mauritius) Limited

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed acquisition of 16.12% shareholding in Shriram GI Holdings Private Limited by Sanlam Emerging Markets (Mauritius) Limited.

The proposed combination envisages the acquisition of 16.12% shareholding in Shriram GI Holdings Private Limited (SGIH) by Sanlam Emerging Markets (Mauritius) Limited (SEMM) from its existing shareholders.

SGIH is the promoter and holding company of Shriram General Insurance Company Limited (SGIC). SGIH holds 66.64% stake in SGIC.

SEMM, incorporated in Mauritius, is a 100% subsidiary of Sanlam Limited, South Africa. It is part of the Sanlam Group.