CCI approves acquisition of 100% share capital of Viterra by Bunge

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of 100% share capital of Viterra by Bunge. The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Viterra Limited (Viterra/ Target) by Bunge Global SA (Bunge / Acquirer). As part of the consideration for the proposed transaction, Viterra’s three main shareholders, namely Glencore PLC (Glencore) (through Danelo Limited), the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) (through CPPIB Monroe Canada, Inc.), and the British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) (through Venus Investment Limited Partnership), will receive Bunge stock and as a result respectively own minority stakes in Bunge (Proposed Transaction).

Globally, Bunge is mainly active in the sale of oilseed meals and vegetable oils. Bunge also sells grains and milled products as well as unprocessed oilseeds and other products like sugar. In India, Bunge had sales (i.e., “marketing”) of refined vegetable oils (groundnut oil, mustard oil, palm oil, rapeseed oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, sesame oil, oil blends and other oils), crude vegetable oils (soybean oil, palm oil, palm kernel oil, sunflower oil), soybean meal, glycerine, margarine, lecithin, vanaspati, shortenings, yeast and free fatty acids.

Globally, Viterra focuses on the purchase and sale of unprocessed commodity crops, in particular grains. Viterra also sells oilseeds and other unprocessed products like cotton and sugar, as well as milled products and oilseed-based products (e.g., meal and oil). In India, Viterra had sales (i.e., “marketing”) of grains (wheat, corn, sorghum and rice), crude vegetable oils (soybean oil and sunflower oil), sunflower meal, sugar, cotton, pulses, and chickpea and yellow pea flours. Viterra also has limited origination activities in India of agricultural commodities such as domestic channa, wheat, maize, lentils, and cotton.