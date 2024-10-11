CBSE Swimming National Championship 2024 Organized by KIIT International School Inaugurated Today, Over 2000 Participants from 300+ CBSE Schools.

The CBSE Swimming National Championship 2024, organized by KIIT International School, Bhubaneswar, under the aegis of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi, was inaugurated with great enthusiasm today at the KIIT-KISS Swimming Complex.

The event was honored by Chief Guest Prof. (Dr.) Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, along with Guest of Honor Shri Amit Verma, IFS, Director, NITI Aayog, Government of India. Notable attendees included Mr. Ian Els, Head of Development Swimming at Glenmark Aquatic Foundation; Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General of KIIT School of Sports and Yogic Sciences & KISS; and Dr. Sanjay Suar, Director cum Principal of KIIT International School.

Competitions will take place for Boys and Girls in U-14, U-17 and U-19 age categories. The top two position holders from nine different zones—North Zone (I and II), South Zone (I and II), East Zone, West Zone, Central Zone, Far East Zone, and a Foreign Zone—have qualified for the national championship. Approximately 2,000 participants, including around 1,500 swimmers and 500 coaches, managers, and guardians from over 300+ schools in India and abroad, are participating in this prestigious event.

Participants, officials from CBSE and parents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS for the exceptional hospitality, transportation, and state-of-the-art sports facilities provided for the championship.

Prof. Samanta emphasized the vital role of parents as the backbone of their children’s success, highlighting the importance of support in academics, sports, and extracurricular activities. He urged parents to continue their encouragement to help establish India as a sporting powerhouse. He also conveyed his blessings to all swimmers, wishing them the best of luck in the championship.