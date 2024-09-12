CBSE Athletics Meet Cluster-II 2024 concluded today at KIIT premises

Bhubaneswar: The CBSE Athletics Meet Cluster-II 2024, organized by KIIT International School, was concluded with great fanfare today at the KIIT-KISS Athletics Stadium. The event was graced by Chief Guest Prof. (Dr.) Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS; Guest of Honor Olympian Ms. Srabani Nanda along with Shri. Sanjay Garnaik, Former International Athletics Coach, Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General of KIIT School of Sports and Yogic Sciences & KISS and Dr. Sanjay Suar, Director cum Principal of KIIT International School. The athletic meet witnessed participation of over 2000 athletes from 260+ CBSE schools.

Individual Champions Results:

U-14 Boys – Subhrajeet Panchbihar, Cement Nagar English Medium School, Bandol, Bargarh, Odisha

U-14 Girls – Ashita Yadav – Delhi Public School, Bolco, Korba, Chhattisgarh

U-17 Boys – Bijay Kumar Yadav, N.H.G.W.S. Raipur, Chhattisgarh

U-17 Girls – Aditi Kumari Saw, Adarsh Vidyalaya English Medium School, Raipur, Chhattisgarh

U-19 Boys – Samrat Mandal, Oriental Public School, Kalyani, Nadia, West Bengal

U-19 Girls – Ananya Pandey N.H.G.W.S. Raipur, Chhattisgarh

KIIT International School Students Suvasish Panda won the 3rd Position in U17 Boys High Jump and Anshik das won the 3rd Position in U14 Boys 200M race.

All participants and officials expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, for the exceptional hospitality, transportation, and state-of-the-art sports facilities provided. Prof. Samanta congratulated all the medal winners and wished all the students good luck for their upcoming sports competitions and bright future.