CBIC’s Surjit Bhujbal Highlights Gender Inclusivity in Customs Supply Chain at Pune Event

Shri Surjit Bhujabal, Member (Customs), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), chaired and delivered keynote address during a seminar on ‘Gender Inclusivity in Customs supply chain’, organised by CGST & Customs Zone Pune, yesterday.

In his address, Shri Bhujbal emphasised on gender inclusivity being a significant marker of gender equality that aims to reduce gender bias and stressed on empowerment of women entrepreneurs for inclusive development and creating an environment where people of all genders feel valued and respected.

The gathering was also addressed by Shri Mayank Kumar, Chief Commissioner, Pune Customs Zone, Shri Anupam Prakash, Joint Secretary (Customs); and Smt. Vrindaba Gohil, ADG, DGGI, Pune Zonal Unit. Other prominent speakers were Ms. Rujuta Jagtap, Director MCCIA; Ms. Chaitaly Mehta, Women’s Wing Head of FFFAI; and Mr. Khanak Jha, HR Head, KSH Group.

In his address, Shri Mayank Kumar, Chief Commissioner, Pune Zone, shared a study by an NGO on women in police force, the drop of women workforce in the age group of 25- 35 and the emotional, physical & financial problems faced by women.

In his address on the occasion, Shri Anupam Prakash informed about the various initiatives taken by the Government, especially CBIC, to promote gender inclusivity.

Sharing her observations and experiences of Customs in her address, Smt. Vrindaba Gohil discussed four major problems faced by women at workplace and the initiatives taken by CBIC towards gender inclusivity.

Ms Rujuta Jagtap shared her journey and experience and the efforts taken for gender inclusivity in manufacturing sector.

In her address, Ms. Chaitaly Mehta highlighted the importance of having women in leadership positions and the participation of women in logistics sector which is a major part of Customs supply chain.

In her address on the occasion, Ms. Khanak Jha gave a glimpse of all the initiatives taken by KSH Group for gender inclusivity and their focus on the emotional, physical & financial well-being of women.

The seminar was coordinated by Shri Yashodhan Wanage, Commissioner of Customs, Pune.