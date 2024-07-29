CBIC Uncovers Rs. 36,374 Crore in Fake Input Tax Credit Claims for FY 2023-24

The Central Tax formations under Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) detected Rs. 36,374 crore worth of fake Input Tax credit (ITC) that involved 9,190 cases in the Financial Year (FY) 2023-24. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

The details of the fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) cases booked by Central Tax formations during the F.Y. 2022-23 and 2023-24 are as under:

F.Y. No. of cases Detection (Rs. in Cr.) Voluntary Deposit (Rs. in Cr.) No. of persons arrested 2022-23 7,231 24,140 2,484 153 2023-24 9,190 36,374 3,413 182

The number of cases booked by Central Tax formations during the F.Y. 2021- 22 to 2023-24 is as under:

F.Y. No. of cases 2021-22 5,966 2022-23 7,231 2023-24 9,190

The Minister stated the steps taken by the Government to curb the ITC frauds that include: