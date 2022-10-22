CBIC participates in the ‘RozgarMela’ drive

New Delhi : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the mega recruitment drive, the ‘Rozgar Mela’ today via video conferencing. During this recruitment drive, 10 lakh personnel are expected to be recruited. In the first tranche of this drive, appointment letters were given to over 75,000 new appointees/recruits selected from across the country in various Departments and Ministries of the Government.

The Prime Minister addressed/congratulated these appointees on this occasion. All the new appointees participated in the function; either in person at the 50 chosen locations/centres all across the country or through a link provided to them to connect virtually. Functions were held in 50 locations all over India and were presided over by senior dignitaries who handed over appointment letters to some of the new recruits at these centres.

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman presided over the function organised at Chennai. A total of 252 candidates have been appointed in the Chennai Region by the CBIC. Out of these, 18 appointees were handed over at Chennai in the presence of Union Finance Minister and link to attend the function virtually was shared with the remaining candidates.

All Ministries and Departments have been directed to work towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode. As part of the Mission Mode Recruitment Drive, the CBIC has also issued 2006 appointment letters to the newly appointed Inspectors, Preventive Officers, Examiners and Tax Assistants on 22nd October, 2022. Out of these, around 266 new appointees participated in person in the functions which were held at 17 Central GST & Customs (CCA) Regions and others through virtual mode.