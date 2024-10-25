CBIC Destroys 49 Lakh Foreign Cigarettes and 73 Kgs of Drugs under Special Campaign 4.0

As part of #SpecialCampaign4.0 of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Ministry of Finance and in continuation of fight against illegal importation of contraband goods, Delhi Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate and Customs (Airport and General) Commissionerate jointly destroyed a total of around 49 Lakhs cigarettes of foreign origin, around 73 Kgs of NDPS drugs (Heroin, Cocaine, Ganja, Charas, etc), Gutkha/ Pan Masala and eCigarettes.

Value of destroyed Drugs, Cigarettes etc. is Rs 460 Crores approx. These goods were seized by the Customs department for violation of Customs Act, NDPS Act and the Cigarette and other Tobacco Products Act.

The destruction process was carried out on 25th October, 2024 in a safe and non-hazardous manner at a waste management facility at Delhi in presence of Smt Harbinder Kaur Prasad, Commissioner of Delhi Customs Preventive Commissionerate and Sh Vishal Pal Singh, Commissioner of Customs (Airport and General) Commissionerate.