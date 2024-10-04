CBIC celebrates 10th anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission with enthusiasm and renewed commitment across India

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission with great enthusiasm and renewed commitment, on 2nd October, 2024.

A large number of events were also held all over the country to mark the significant milestone and highlight the significant achievements of the mission over the past decade and reaffirming CBIC’s dedication to promoting cleanliness and sanitation.

The day also witnessed the start of the Special Campaign 4.0 with Shri Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Chairman, CBIC, leading a mega cleanliness-cum-plantation drive and padyatra (walk) in Kotla village, Trilokpuri, Delhi. The padyatra was organised by the Directorate General of Human Resource Development, CBIC. Senior officers and staff also participated in Shramdaan as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

In Thiruvananthapuram, an impressive contingent of 400 officers, joined by 100 school students, proactively participated in an extensive cleanliness drive at Valappu Beach, Cochin, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and civic responsibility.

As part of the capacity-building initiative of CBIC, the Behavioural Sensitisation programme for effective grievance handling/redressal for citizen-centric civil services under Mission Karamyogi was inaugurated by NACIN. Initially, approximately 35,000 Group B Officers shall be trained using the Training of Trainers model. Subsequently, these master trainers will conduct 3-days programmes to train approximately 35,000 officers in batches of 36 participants each in their respective zones by December, 2024. This endeavour shall result in creating a responsive administrative culture and ensuring expeditious redressal of grievances for optimal delivery of public services.

Having fostered a culture of cleanliness and responsibility among all officers and staff, Special Campaign 4.0 provides an opportunity to reinvigorate our commitment toward ongoing efforts in prompt disposal of pending matters and promoting cleanliness activities.