CBI has registered 135 cases (Regular Cases/Preliminary Enquiries) against various Civil Service Officers in five years- Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, during the last five years viz. 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 (upto 30.06.2023), CBI has registered 135 cases (Regular Cases/Preliminary Enquiries) against various Civil Service Officers.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that out of these 135 cases, Charge-sheets have been filed in 57 cases in the concerned Courts for trial.

The State-wise breakup of these 135 cases registered is enclosed as Annexure-I.

The Minister also informed that in last five years (i.e., 2018 to 2022), CVC (Central Vigilance Commission) has recommended action against 12,756 officers during First Stage Advice and 887 Officers during Second Stage Advice. Out of this, grant of sanction of prosecution was advised in respect of 719 officers.

Annexure – I

State-wise Break-up of cases registered by CBI against Civil Service Officers during the last five years [2018 to 2022 & 2023 (upto 30.06.2023)]