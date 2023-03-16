CBI files FIR against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others in ‘Snooping case’

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others over alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s ‘Feedback Unit- FBU’. The Agency has registered an FIR against six persons including Manish Sisodia and other unknown persons in connection with the snooping case.

The accused in the case have been booked on charges including criminal conspiracy, dishonest misappropriation of property, criminal breach of trust by a public servant and forgery for the purpose of cheating. The FBU was formed by the AAP government after coming to power in Delhi in 2015.

Earlier, former Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. Later, the Enforcement Directorate also arrested him in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case.