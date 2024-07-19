CBI (Deputy Superintendent Of Police) Exam 2023: UPSC Releases Final Results

Based on the result of the written part of the CBI (Deputy Superintendent of Police) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 16th and 17th March, 2024 and the interviews for Personality Test held from 8th July, 2024 to 11th July, 2024, following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The number of candidates recommended for appointment under different categories are as under:

General SC ST Total 18 03 02 23

The final selection of the candidates including candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes will be decided based on the guidelines issued by the Department of Personnel & Training vide OM 36012/16/2019–Estt.(Res.) dated 12.04.2022 subject to final outcome of the Civil Appeal No. 629 of 2022 arising out of SLP(C) No. 30621/2011.

Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules of the examination and the number of vacancies available. The number of vacancies reported by the Government are as under:

