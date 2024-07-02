CBI Court in Mumbai Issues Non-Bailable Warrant for Vijay Mallya Over Bank Loan Default

A special CBI court in Mumbai issued a non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya on June 29 for non-payment of a bank loan. The court highlighted that the case involves multiple loans totaling nearly Rs 180 crore extended by Indian Overseas Bank between 2007 and 2012 to Vijay Mallya and his company. The FIR in this case was filed in August 2016, and there are a total of 10 accused, including Vijay Mallya. While all accused were summoned to appear, a non-bailable warrant was specifically issued against Vijay Mallya.