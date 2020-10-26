New Delhi: CBI court grants bail to former union minister Dilip Ray and other individuals – convicted in a Jharkhand coal scam case – on bail bond of Rs 1 lakh each. Court also grants them time till 25th November to appeal in High Court.

It should be noted that a special CBI court sentenced 3-yr imprisonment to former Union Minister Dilip Ray in a coal scam case pertaining to alleged irregularities in allocation of Jharkhand coal block in 1999. Court sentenced 3 yrs imprisonment to 2 others who were recently convicted in the case.

