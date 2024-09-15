CBI arrests Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal in connection with Kolkata rape and murder case

Kolkata: In West Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh and former officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal in connection with the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor. They were arrested yesterday on charges of tampering with evidence and misleading the probe, which is being carried out into the gruesome incident at the state-run hospital last month.

Two more Kolkata Police officials are under the CBI scanner. The probe agency is also questioning a sub-inspector of Tala Police Station regarding the case. Sandip Ghosh is accused of being involved in causing considerable delay in the registration of FIR. While the trainee doctor’s body was found on the morning of August 9, the police took over 12 hours to convert the case of unnatural death into an FIR. Earlier, Ghosh was arrested by the CBI in a separate probe related to financial irregularities.