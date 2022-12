CBI has arrested former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with the alleged ICICI bank – Videocon loan fraud case.

Official sources said that they have been arrested over the allegation of cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to the Videocon group in 2012. Earlier, the agency had filed an FIR against Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group, and others in the matter.