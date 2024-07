The CBI arrested a Food Corporation of India (FCI) general manager in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to influence a rice transportation tender. Also arrested were FCI’s Manager (Accounts), the proprietor of M/s SP Traders and Suppliers Pvt Ltd, and a middleman. The CBI claimed the GM aided SP Traders in securing the tender. During a sting operation, the arrests occurred while the bribe exchange was underway. They await trial until July 6, 2024.