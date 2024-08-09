CBFC Headquarters, Mumbai conducts Workshop on Guidelines of Accessibility Standards

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) had issued Guidelines of Accessibility Standards in the Public Exhibition of Feature Films in Cinema Theatres for Persons with Hearing and Visual Impairment on 15.03.2024.

In this regard, a workshop was conducted on 09.08.2024 in CBFC Headquarters, Mumbai with the stakeholders to sensitize them about the provisions of the guidelines along with the changes that are mandated as per the guidelines. The workshop was attended by Shri Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson, CBFC, Ms Vrunda Manohar Desai, Joint Secretary (Films), Shri Rajendra Singh, CEO, CBFC along with officers of the CBFC, representatives of producers associations, activists working for hearing and visually impaired and cinema theatres associations. Chairperson (CBFC) informed about the importance and necessity of implementation of these guidelines.

During the workshop, it was informed that as per the guidelines, the applicants for certification of films for commercial theatrical release would arrange the access-service for their films as per the following schedule:

All feature films that are to be certified in more than one language would be required to provide at least one accessibility feature each for the hearing impaired and visually impaired, i.e. Closed Captioning (CC) / Open Captioning (OC) and Audio Description (AD), within 6 months from the effective date of implementation of these guidelines i.e. from 15.09.2024.

Feature films submitted for consideration in the National Film Awards and in the Indian Panorama Section of the International Film Festival of India, Goa and other Film Festivals organized by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting shall mandatorily include closed captioning and audio description with effect from 1st January, 2025.

All other Feature Films being certified through CBFC including the teasers and trailers and meant for theatrical release (digital feature films), would be required to mandatorily provide accessibility features for CC/OC & AD, from 15.03.2026.

It was also informed that a dedicated committee has been appointed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, with half its members being persons with hearing/visual disabilities and representatives from the film industry to oversee implementation of accessibility standards and provide guidance.

This initiative also aligns with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPwD Act), which mandates government action to promote universal access and inclusion in information and communication, including access to films.