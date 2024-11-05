CBDT successfully achieves target of month long Special Campaign 4.0

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, along with its subordinate offices all across India, enthusiastically participated in the Special Campaign 4.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 4.0 undertaken by the Government of India in two phases

Preparatory Phase from 15 th September, 2024 to 30 th September, 2024; and

September, 2024 to 30 September, 2024; and Implementation Phase from 2nd October, 2024 to 31st October, 2024.

Preparatory Phase: During this phase, nodal officers were appointed across the country to spearhead the campaign. Under the leadership of these nodal officers, following major tasks were taken up-

– campaign sites for undertaking cleanliness campaigns were identified;

– scrap and redundant items were identified for disposal;

– physical files and e-files were identified for weeding out/ closure;

– planning was done for space management and beautification of office spaces;

– pendency of public grievances was identified for disposal.

Implementation Phase : During the Implementation Phase, all out efforts were made to achieve the targets. The progress of the campaign was monitored on a daily basis under the overall supervision of Chairman, CBDT.

Achievements: The Special Campaign 4.0 has seen remarkable achievement on various parameters, which are highlighted below:

S.No. Activity Initial target fixed (apprx) Actual achievement(apprx) 1 Cleanliness campaign 750 sites 1450 sites 2 Weeding out (physical files) 2,14,000 files 3,20,000 files 3 Closure of e-files 10,000 e-files 58,000 e-files 4 Disposal of old files /papers – 220 tonnes 5 Revenue earned from scrap disposal – Rs. 43 lakh 6 Space freed up – 1.75 lakh sq feet 7 Resolution of public Grievances – 53,000

.

Use of Social Media – To promote awareness for Swachhata campaign, the activities were given wide publicity by posting more than 420 tweets on various official social media handles of the Income Tax Department (ITD). The campaign has also been amplified on other social media platforms of the CBDT.

Apart from meeting of the above targets, different regions came up with unique and innovative practices under the Special Campaign 4.0. A few of the noteworthy initiatives taken during the campaign are as under:

Creation of an Income Tax Archive in Kolkata : A room in the heritage building of Kolkata Income tax office, lying vacant and unattended was utilized for developing the Income Tax Archive preserving the historical photographs with visual and audio-visual displays. The archive was inaugurated by the Chairman, CBDT.

Waste to Wealth Initiative : As part of this initiative, demonstrative art pieces and useful items were created from waste material. A workshop was organised for the employees of the Income Tax Department at Delhi, demonstrating creation of usable and decorative items out of waste. For instance, a peacock art work was created out of discarded bottles and paper.

Clean-up of public places : A noteworthy initiative was undertaken at the Boys Hostel at Govt High School in Hyderabad, where 80 orphaned children were living in unsanitary conditions. The area was cleaned, painted and new facilities were installed. Also, the premises of the Navajyoti School, a centre for specially abled children in Thelliyoor, Kerala was cleaned as part of the campaign.

Nomination of Swachhata Adhikaris in Aaykar Bhawan, Pune: In order to effectively monitor and supervise cleanliness work, floor wise dedicated Swachhata Adhikaris were nominated in Aayakar Bhavan, Pune on pilot basis to regularly monitor cleanliness and hygiene on their respective floors in coordination with the building in charge. This practice has been replicated in various offices across the region.

Lecture on “Cyber Swachhata”: A lecture was conducted at the office of Pr.CCIT, Mumbai to promote online privacy and streamline digital practices. Additionally, officers received training on proper e-waste disposal in compliance with relevant regulations, reinforcing the commitment of the Income Tax Department towards both digital security and environmental responsibility.

Seminar on energy conservation: A seminar was held by the UP (East) region to promote awareness regarding sustainable electricity use and energy conservation.

Enhancement of office spaces: A hall full of obsolete files was converted into an office gymnasium in Aaykar Bhawan, Shillong.

Another such initiative of enhancement of office space was observed at conference hall in Income Tax Office, Pune where unwanted furniture and scraps were removed and freed up space was converted into a multi-purpose cafeteria.

Creation of a Mental Well Being Room : “DHYAAN KAKSH,” a dedicated Mental Well-Being and Healing Room, was inaugurated at the Central Revenue Building in Patna. Designed as a sanctuary for reflection, relaxation, and rejuvenation, this initiative aimed to prioritize the mental health and well-being of employees. It will further encourage employees to foster a healthier and serene environment for mental well-being and professional growth.

CBDT reiterates its commitment to make Swachhata a habit and to continue to undertake cleanliness programmes from time to time, regular review and disposal/closure of old files, while also focusing on expeditious disposal of public grievances in a timely manner.