CBDT participates in the ‘RozgarMela’ drive

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the mega recruitment drive, the ‘Rozgar Mela’ today via video conferencing. During this recruitment drive, 10 lakh personnel are expected to be recruited. In the first tranche of this drive, appointment letters were given to over 75,000 new appointees/recruits selected from across the country in various Departments and Ministries of the Government.

Prime Minister addressed/congratulated these appointees on this occasion. All the new appointees participated in the function; either in person at the 50 chosen locations/centres all across the country or through a link provided to them to connect virtually. Functions were held in 50 locations all over India and were presided over by senior dignitaries who handed over appointment letters to some of the new recruits at these centres.

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman presided over the function organized at Chennai. A total of 57 candidates have been appointed in the Chennai Region by the Income Tax Department. Out of these, 20 appointees were present in person to receive the appointment letters. The Finance Minister handed over appointment letters to 3 new appointees of the Department (two Inspectors and one Tax Assistant) who attended the function in person and link to attend the function virtually was shared with the remaining candidates.

All Ministries and Departments have been directed to work towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode. As part of the Mission Mode Recruitment Drive, the Income Tax Department has also issued 1093 appointment letters to the newly appointed Inspectors of Income Tax and Tax Assistants on 22nd October, 2022. Out of these, around 300 new appointees participated in person in the functions which were held in all the 18 Pr.CCIT (CCA) Regions and others through virtual mode.