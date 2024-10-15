CBDT issues Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme, 2024, to provide clarity

In order to facilitate the various queries raised by the stakeholders following the enactment of the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas (DTVSV) Scheme, 2024, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has today issued a Guidance Note in the form of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs). This note is designed to provide clarity and assist taxpayers in better understanding the provisions of the Scheme.

The Guidance Note can be accessed on the Income Tax Department’s official portal at https://incometaxindia.gov.in/news/circular-12-2024.pdf.

The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas (DTVSV) Scheme, 2024, was announced in the Union Budget 2024-25 by the Union Finance Minister to resolve pending income tax disputes. The scheme was enacted through the Finance (No. 2) Act, 2024. Additionally, the corresponding Rules and Forms for implementing the Scheme were notified on September 20, 2024.

For detailed provisions of the DTVSV Scheme, 2024, sections 88 to 99 of the Finance (No. 2) Act, 2024, may be referred along with the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Rules, 2024.