CBDT Extends Income Tax Return Filing Deadline for Corporates to November 15

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for corporates to file income tax returns for the assessment year 2024-25 by 15 days, moving it from October 31 to November 15. This extension aims to ease filing during the festive season, allowing taxpayers to prioritize accuracy and compliance.

A recent SBI report highlighted that the contribution of direct taxes to total tax revenue has risen to 56.7% for AY24, the highest in 14 years. The total number of income tax returns (ITRs) filed by July 31, 2024, exceeded 7.28 crore, a 7.5% increase from the previous year.

Notably, around 72% of taxpayers opted for the new tax regime this year, with 5.27 crore ITRs filed under it compared to 2.01 crore under the old regime.

